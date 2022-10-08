Kenya-Uganda bond growing stronger, says Ruto

Kenyan president William Ruto is among the East African heads of state who arrived in Uganda on Saturday ahead of Kampala’s Independence anniversary tomorrow, October 8, 2022.

Mr Ruto’s delegation was received at Entebbe International Airport by Uganda’s State minister for International Affairs Henry Okello-Oryem.

Dr Ruto who was accompanied by Kenya's First Lady, Rachel Chebet later met President Museveni who was flanked by Uganda's First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

“Had a great meeting with President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, Uganda, ahead of tomorrow's 60th Independence Day celebrations. The Kenya - Uganda bond is growing stronger,” Dr Ruto tweeted on Saturday.

Other guests who jetted in Saturday include South Sudanese president Salva Kiir Mayardit, his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as well as Burundian president Everiste Ndayishimiye.

Burundian president Everiste Ndayishimiye being received by Uganda’s State Minister for Defense, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth.

All East African Community heads of State are expected to attend the Diamond jubilee fete slated to take place at Kololo Independence Grounds in the capital, Kampala.

The rumour mill had been grinding over the past few days that Dr Ruto had developed cold feet over the trip after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the former UPDF Commander of Land Forces, went on a Twitter frenzy; ridiculing Kenya for its democracy and sensationally claiming Nairobi would fall to his army in a fortnight if they attacked.

This triggered a major diplomatic tiff with Uganda’s biggest trading partner in the region.

President Museveni on Wednesday apologised to Kenyans and Ugandans over the tweets, a day after dropping Gen Muhoozi as boss of the Land forces before promoting him to a four-star general.

This is Dr Ruto's first trip to the neighbpuring East African nation as head of State.

In August last year, he was barred from travelling to Uganda at the peak of his acrimonious fallout with then his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan head of State enjoys a warm reception in Uganda, especially in Sebei where his kinsmen the Sabiny live, and along the border districts from Karamoja to Busia.

Kenya's president William Ruto (C) being received at Entebbe International Airport by Uganda’s State minister for International Affairs Henry Okello-Oryem (right). PHOTOS/ Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs