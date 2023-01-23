Lady in Latvian tourist rape saga fears for her  life 

“There is a man who first helped the lady report the matter at Jinja Road Police Station. On the day when NTV ran the story, he came to say the pastor is ready to pay me whatever money I want so as to stop following that matter because it seems things are getting out of hand,” Ms Uwiragiye said in an interview on Sunday. She told this publication that the unidentified man didn’t take no for an answer. On January 15, she was reportedly trailed by men on two motorcycles. This was as Ms Uwiragiye returned home with her sister.

“I have been forced to close the restaurant since January 15 because I do not know these people and their intentions,” she revealed, adding, “They can easily kill me. I do not know who they are, but I suspect these are followers of the pastor who are not pleased that he was remanded to prison.”