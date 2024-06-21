Leaflets question Catholic Church, Buganda Kingdom on corruption ahead of Mpuuga's event

Leaflets were dropped in Masaka City on Thursday, the day before the anticipated thanksgiving ceremony for Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator and former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. These leaflets called on the Catholic Church and Buganda Kingdom to clarify their stance on corruption.

The thanksgiving ceremony, set to be held at Kitovu Sports Arena Grounds in Masaka on Friday, is expected to be attended by Buganda Kingdom's Katikkiro (Premier), Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, with the mass led by Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kampala Archdiocese.

Some leaflets bore messages such as: “Corruption!!! Where does the Catholic Church stand on corruption and embezzlement of taxpayers’ money? Corruption!!! Obwakabaka Buyimiridde wa ku nguzi n’obulyake?” (Loosely translated as: Where does the Buganda Kingdom stand on bribery and corruption). The Monitor has learnt that the leaflets were dropped on various streets of Masaka in the wee hours of Thursday.

One of the leaflets dropped on streets of Masaka City on Thursday morning. PHOTO | MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Mr Mpuuga, currently a Commissioner of Parliament, is in conflict with the leadership of his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), which has accused him of corruption. The dispute arose from a Service Award of Shs 500 million from Parliament, described by the party as corruption and abuse of office. Mr. Mpuuga has refused calls to resign from his position as parliamentary commissioner.

Joseph Kasirye, one of the ceremony organisers, alleged that the leaflets were distributed by individuals claiming to be "agents of NUP leaders" who have taken it upon themselves to combat corruption.

He urged those seeking answers about the Catholic Church and Buganda Kingdom's positions on corruption to approach these institutions directly, rather than littering the streets of Masaka City with leaflets. "This does not contribute to the fight against corruption. It seems the authors of the leaflets have ulterior motives and are losing credibility," Mr Kasirye said in an interview on Thursday.

Zahara Nalubyayi, a Masaka City councilor and member of Mr Mpuuga’s organizing committee, described the leaflets as a distraction and accused their creators of hypocrisy.

"Those opposing our thanksgiving ceremony want to portray themselves as anti-corruption crusaders, but their actions say otherwise. They preach against corruption outside yet inside they are doing something different and the citizens are watching them," she stated.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson Mr Twaha Kasirye mentioned that the police had not seen any of the leaflets in question.

“Also, we have not yet received any complaints from any camp about the matter,” he said.

Efforts to reach NUP Secretary General Mr Lewis Rubongoya and Deputy Party Publicist Mr Alex Mufumbiro for comment were unsuccessful at the time of this publication.