Machete-wielding man filmed attacking businessman in Nateete arrested 

A man in a viral CCTV footage filmed on May 13 attacking a Nateete businessman using a machete before he fled, has been arrested by police.

The suspect identified as Ashraf Kizza, was arrested Wednesday in Rakai District where he had fled to hide, police sources said.

He is currently detained on allegations of attempted murder.

It is alleged that Kizza attacked Mr Sam Turyamuhaki, 55, a businessman at around 8:45pm on Monday as he was carrying out a financial transaction at Bashir Grain Millers in Nateete, Rubaga Division in Kampala City on May 13.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspect, who was an employee at the same mill for four months, removed a machete and a hammer from a sack and demanded money from Mr Turyamuhaki.