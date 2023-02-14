Makerere eases access to transcripts

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe yesterday announced plans to ease access to academic documents, including the transcripts and certificates.

Speaking during the first day of the week-long 73rd graduation ceremony which kicked off yesterday, Prof Nawangwe said the university has come up with measures aimed at making graduates access their documents fast and conveniently. He added that the university has shortened the red tape, which included knocking at 10 offices before getting the documents.

“We have reviewed this and one is now required to clear with only two offices namely Makerere University Library and the Office of the University Bursar,” Prof Nawangwe said.

Initially, students were required to get clearance from halls of residence, university hospital, dean of students, guild offices, sports offices, university bursar, and college or schools’ bursar, among others.

The pain in the neck was occasioned by university officials who were never in office and those that tossed students over negligible requirements.

Meanwhile, Prof Nawangwe said this year’s graduates would not walk away with their much prized certificates, just like those of the last two editions. Those of the 70th ceremony went home with their papers.

“We apologise that we are unable to issue the transcripts immediately after graduation due to unforeseen challenges with the importation of blanks for transcripts. However, we are making every effort to issue the transcripts after one month,” he said. He also revealed that the institution is in need of Shs150b for the renovation of halls of residence and other colleges.

On the other hand, the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, who addressed the guests on zoom, challenged the University Council to raise the standard of Makerere University to include equipping students in the fight against societal evils, sexual perversions, HIV/Aids, and corruption.

“I invited the council, as I now invite you, our graduands and parents, to join me in the fight against moral decadence in our society. I appeal to the staff, students, and all stakeholders of our premier university to participate in this campaign code-named Makerere says no to HIV/Aids and Corruption,” Ms Museveni said.

“I need to urge you to remember as you leave the gates of Makerere today, that you each need a personal life mission statement which guides you to the fulfilment of your life’s purpose here on earth. If you don’t have that life mission, you will be like somebody once said, going to catch a bus or a taxi without knowing where you are going, or why you are going there,” she added.