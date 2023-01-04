Why Makerere University deserves cream at the top

Makerere University capped year-long celebratory activities to mark a century of existence in October, 2022. Reflecting on the sacrifices that many people made to build Makerere in its formative years, vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe asked: what can the current generation do to make Makerere a better institution in its 2nd century?

The answer is unbelievably simple: give the university the best leadership. But maneuvers at the institution clearly indicate a lack of commitment to democratic leadership elections and selection of the right candidates for vacant positions. And three recent incidents highlight lack of commitment.

First, the university convocation–alumni and staff association– held a fraudulent election that turned out to be a selection process on 30th December. Eligible voters are alumni and staff. But due to lack of scrutiny, everyone can simply be added to the register by paying a Shs10,000 subscription fee. It’s through this scheme that ineligible voters make it to the vector roll. There are 11 positions and candidates tend to form clusters to campaign as a group.

The convocation leadership, which issues payment receipts and enters names on a voter roll, selected the winning group months based on how many voters each group was allowed to register. This year’s winning group which had the confidence to pin photos across the university months ago had thousands of receipts on voting day. Unsurprisingly, it included the son of the outgoing convocation chairperson.

It’s ironical that Makerere academic registrar and convocation election returning officer presided over an election as late as midnight, with a voter roll populated by voters who have ostensibly never stepped in the institution as students or staff. The winner was announced at 1:52AM. Clearing of Katanga look alike as voters upped the tension leading to violent arrest of bewildered alumni who were questioning the entire process.

Second, on December 22nd, the university council for the 2022-2026 term was constituted. As per the law, council members have three slots to appoint public members. Among those they opted for is Bruce Balaba Kabaasa, who has been a council member since 2006. In his fifth term, he is arguably the longest serving council member in the university’s history. On average members serve two terms. Kabaasa is a contentious figure in Makerere. When he was appointed as a public representative in 2018, academic staff protested, arguing that he was of no value to the institution’s highest decision making organ.

Kabaasa holds another enviable record at Makerere hill: his NGO–University Forum on Governance –has occupied a university house for years.

From the 1940s up to 1971, Makerere council was made up of representatives of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

These were men and women of the highest virtues and reputation. They are ones who largely planned for and steered Makerere into the institution it is today. Time will tell whether the current generation of leaders will have the same impact as the 1940s to 60s generation.

Third, between July and October, the university council engineered an amendment of the guild constitution and introduced new students’ election guidelines. As a result of the changes, Makerere students’ election activities–nomination, campaign and voting–are now virtual. The university has genuine concern on electoral violence but the benefits of vibrant students’ activities outweigh the drawbacks.

With an average population of 32,000 undergraduate students, Makerere students community would be larger than 89 constituencies as per 2021 elections data. It’s in these campaigns that aspirants nurture public speaking, campaign management and leadership skills because the process is as grueling as a national constituency election.

This is largely the reason why former Makerere students’ leaders succeed in national elections. Grueling students’ campaigns are inevitable in nurturing future leaders, thus the university management must find space for students to learn how to vigorously compete for leadership positions.