Malaria cases increase by 42 percent

Malaria cases have increased by 42 per cent from 10,483,412 cases in 2018/19 to 14,904,773 in 2019/20 according to Ministry of Health.

While presenting key health sector achievements in the financial year 2019/20 at Media centre on Tuesday, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the state for primary health care said although there was a significant decline in the number of malaria cases in financial year 2018/19, there was a surge in 2019/20 due to heavy rains.

“Malaria was still leading condition among all outpatient department diagnosis for all ages accounting for 29.8 percent of all out patient department attendances followed by pneumonia(cough or cold) 18.1 per cent, urinary tract infections and intestinal worms at 4.7 per cent,” Dr Kaducu said.

As part of interventions to curb the cases, Dr Kaducu said government is currently undertaking the third universal coverage campaign to distribute mosquito nets to all households across the country.

According to Health ministry, Uganda registers at least 16 malaria deaths per day with 25,000 cases.

Every year, more than 400,000 people die of malaria and 94 per cent of these deaths occur in the African region, according to World Health Organisation.

Children under five years are the most vulnerable group, accounting for 67 percent of deaths.

Ministry of Health further revealed that there was a decline in some immunisation services such as HPV vaccination dropped from 76 per cent in 2018 to 65 per cent in 2019 due to global shortage of vaccines which is a danger to the young girls.



