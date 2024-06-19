Man jailed 12 years for cutting off wife's hand 

Kayunga Chief Magistrates's court has sentenced a 35-year-old man to 12 years imprisonment for cutting off his wife's right hand.

Mr Fred Ngobi, a resident of Misanga C village in Bbaale subcounty, Kayunga District was on June 18 handed the sentence by Ms Joy Namboozo after he pleaded guilty to the offence of attempted murder of her wife, Ms Fatuma Babirye, 25.

"You are a first offender and you have showed remorse and you have children to look after. The offence you committed is very grave and caused bodily harm to your wife," the magistrate told Ngobi in her judgement. She added;

"Your intention was to kill her given the sharp object you used to cut her. I sentence you to 12 years imprisonment hoping that by the time you return in the community you have reformed into a responsible citizen"

According to prosecution, Ngobi, a fisherman, committed the offence early June 2024 when he cut off his wife's hand accusing her of infidelity.

According to prosecution, Ngobi developed a misunderstanding with his wife with whom they have one child after she left their marital home and did not return.

However, Ngobi was informed by a resident that his wife had slept at another man's home.

Upon returning home the following day, Ngobi asked his wife where she had slept in the presence of area LCs but her answer did not satisfy him.

He entered the house and came out with a panga which he used to cut off her hand.

After the incident, Ngobi went into hiding but was sought and arrested.