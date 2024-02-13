Mbale PLE star stranded over O-Level fees

The tears of joy that Isaac Kashangani shed after emerging as one of Mbale’s best 2023 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) pupils have now turned into pain.

Kashangani, a former pupil of Excel Talent Education Centre in Mbale District, scored aggregate six and was the only pupil who got a first grade in his school.

Lack of school fees for O-level has become Kashangani’s nightmare and he is stuck at home. His colleagues [the S.1 students] joined secondary on February 12 while others on February 18 but Kashangani has failed to get admission to any school over lack of tuition.

Monitor learnt that even at the primary level, the 14-year-old boy was being sponsored by his former school as his father Fredrick Maiki could not afford to pay school fees or buy requirements for his son.

Kashangani’s mother, Ms Bennah Khalayi, 36, says she is poor and has struggled to raise six children.

Despite the availability of free education under Universal Secondary Education (USE), students are still required to pay a certain percentage of school dues and pay for other scholastic materials, a cost Kashangani cannot afford.

Kashangani, who was found at his home in Bunalwela “A” Village, Bushangi parish in Bukiende Sub-County, Mbale district with his mother and siblings on February 11 (Sunday), wants to become an engineer.

Isaac Kashangani standing in their incomplete house in Bunalwela village, Bushangi psridh in Bukiende Sub county, Mbale District. Photo by Yahudu Kitunzi

“We live a miserable life because we don't even have food, accommodation, and clothes. My parents have no money to take me to school and yet I am ready to join the senior one like my colleagues,” said Kashangani who could not hold his tears.

According to him, he suffered a lot to complete the primary level.

“Even completing my primary seven has not been easy. I wish I had been born into a well-off family like some of my colleagues. By now I would be preparing to report to school but one day God will answer my prayers. I am here to plead with the government and well-wishers to find me some school fees so that I can join secondary school,” he said.

Ms Khalayi narrated how she has struggled to look for school fees but without success and reiterated that her first son needs school fees.

“I am not able to meet his school fees and other requirements because I also depend on well-wishers to get what to eat. I call on people to help my son realize his education dreams,” she said.

The family stays in an incomplete mud and wattle house.

His former teacher, Ms Jessica Kakai, described Kashangani as a bright, humble, religious, and hardworking boy.