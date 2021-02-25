Minister Odongo tasked to present list of kidnapped Ugandans to parliament

By Prossy Kisakye More by this Author

Internal Affairs Minister, General Haji Abubaker Jeje Odongo is Thursday expected to present to Parliament a list of all Ugandans who were kidnapped by security agencies before, during and after the January 14 general election.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Wednesday tasked the Gen Odongo to present the list saying the continued refusal to make the list public is a violation of rights of all these people.

Ms Kadaga’s directive followed a concern raised by Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala, urging her to reign on security agencies that have failed to respond to the presidential directive to publish the list.

Meanwhile, Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Adolf Mwesige denied knowledge of such a list saying that all the said all persons arrested by security agencies had been handed over to police.

National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, recently released a list of at least 245 people he says were abducted by security operatives.

On Twitter, Bobi Wine said his team had hundreds of other names that were still being verified before they could be published.

In the run-up to the January general election a crackdown on government critics by security operations, left scores of people missing after armed groups reportedly picked them up from various places across the country.

In November, at least 54 people were shot dead over two days of street protests following Bobi Wine’s arrest in eastern Uganda.



