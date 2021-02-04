Missing Bobi Wine supporters win LC elections in Mpigi

By Sadat Mbogo More by this Author

Mr Abdul Rashid Nkinga aka Jjaja Katikanyonyi, a supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and aspirant for Buwama Town Council chairperson seat, is said to have been kidnapped on January 01, 2021 by unknown gunmen.

His colleague, Mr Baker Kalyango aka Engo ya Firebase was arrested in Kalangala District in December last year when former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu campaigned in the islands of Ssese.

Ms Flavia Mujurizi, Electoral Commission registrar in Mpigi district declared Mr Nkinga as chairman-elect for Buwama Town Council and Mr Kalyango as directly-elected councilor for Konkoma ward in Mpigi Town Council.

The duo didn’t campaign in their respective areas but victory found them wherever they are being detained.

Mr Nkinga who garnered 2,778 votes was contesting against other nine candidates; Denis Kiyimba (NRM) who got 790 votes, Ismail Mukago (FDC) who got 44 votes, incumbent Gregory Muwanga (independent) who gannered 1,010 votes and Emmanuel Sseruuma (independent) who got172 votes.

Other contestants were John Wokulira (independent) who got 20 votes, Edward Bakka (independent) who garnered 676 votes, Patrick Bakulumpagi (independent) with 25 votes, David Masagazi (independent) and a journalist Joseph Kinobe (independent) with 713 votes.

Ms Mujurizi also declared DP’s Musa Kakembo as chairman-elect for Muduuma Sub-County, NRM’s Francis Bbuye for Nkozi Sub-County, Pastor Sam Akol Ssonko (NRM) for Kammengo Sub-County, NUPs David Mutebi aka Mutex for Mpigi Town Council, Jimmy Kasozi (NUP) for Kiringente Sub-County, Frank Kasule (NRM) for Buwama Sub-County, Zed Kasule (independent) for Kayabwe Town Council and Godfrey Naalima (NUP) for Kituntu Sub-County.

Missing Ugandans

Over the past few months, hordes of Ugandans, especially the youth, have been rounded up by unidentified people who relatives of the victims suspect to be security operatives.

Many of those who have been picked up have not been in contact with their loved ones since. It has taken months for some, and the crackdown seems to continue.

The different accounts this publication has gathered about many of those arrests – in fact almost all – show that they are supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party and their loved ones suspect that the arrests are politically motivated.

NUP party and its leader, Mr Kyagulanyi, have on many occasions cried out about what they say is the continued harassment and illegal detention of their supporters and members.











