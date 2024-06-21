MP Akamba held on separate charges, Court informed

Busiki County Member of Parliament, Mr Paul Akamba’s whereabouts have finally been disclosed by the government a week after he violently re-arrested from court.

Last Friday, Mr Akamba was granted bail of Shs 13 million at the Anti-Corruption Court. However, he was immediately grabbed by plainclothes officers outside the Anti-Corruption Court premises upon release.

During Monday's bail application hearing for his co-accused; Ms Cissy Namujju Dionizia, (District Woman Representative Lwengo) and Mr Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East County), trial Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro issued criminal summons for Mr Akamba to appear on Friday (today), following the state's request to transfer his case to the High Court. This pertains to charges of allegedly soliciting a 20 percent bribe to increase the Uganda Human Rights Commission budget.

Today in court, it was disclosed that Mr Akamba is detained by police on unrelated charges.

However, when the case came up today court heard that Mr Akamba is at police on other unrelated charges.

"The suspect is not present in court. This morning, we confirmed he is detained by police for matters unrelated to this case," said prosecution led by Mr Jonathan Muwaganya, requesting a stand over of the case until 2:00pm.

Mr Akamba’s co-accused were denied bail due to missing essential documentation.