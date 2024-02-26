Mubajje suspends Bushenyi district Kadhi over mismanaging Muslim property



“My office has received credible information from various sources concerning the mismanagement of the district resources and running of the affairs of Bushenyi Muslim

District. After serious consideration of the various reports, I am writing to inform you that, you

are suspended from your duties as the District Kadhi Bushenyi Muslim District pending investigations,” the letter read.



The Mufti went on to tell Sheikh Bangirana that the suspension was a ‘necessary step to conduct a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation.



“Due to the seriousness of the issues raised, your suspension shall take immediate effect and all responsibilities and pending work within your office should be handed over to Sheikh Imran Ssali, Secretary for Religious Affairs-UMSC, whom by copy of this letter is instructed to takeover office” Mufti Mubajje wrote.



Promising to keep the suspended clergy informed of any developments regarding the investigations, Sheikh Mubajje added that his office will strive to involve him during all the processes to resolve this matter as swiftly as possible.



Sheikh Adam Semugabe, a delegate in the General Assembly of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council representing Greater Bushenyi confirmed the development, saying it was followed by a call from the Secretary of Religious Affairs in the office of the Mufti.



Sheikh Semugabe, who is also the representative of Western Uganda in the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda without divulging details said that the suspended Cleric has for “some good time” been implicated in mismanagement of schools and mosques in the jurisdiction.





This reporter tried to reach Sheikh Abubakar Kiyimba, the Bushenyi Assistant District Kadhi about the suspension of his boss but he remained non-committal noting that he was still studying the development.



“I have also received the [said] suspension [letter] but I can’t get into details because I am still studying its contents,” said Sheikh Kiymba