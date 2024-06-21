Museveni backs NEMA on wetland evictions

President Museveni has backed the National Environment Management Authority’s decision to evict encroachers from Lubigi wetland.

Mr Museveni advised the encroachers to voluntarily vacate the wetlands rather than playing the blame game and throwing accusations at the environment watchdog.

The eviction exercise, which commenced late last month, has left thousands of people homeless.

Several government officials, the Opposition, and a section of the public have condemned the exercise, saying some people have lived in the wetland for many years and had valid land agreements.

“I have been seeing people commenting, but where was Nema before these people built, why did they not stop them? Why should Nema be the one to stop these people? Don’t you have eyes to see a swamp? We don’t need Nema, who doesn’t know what a swamp is?” Mr Museveni said during the 3rd Uganda Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) conference at Speke Resort Convention Centre in Kampala yesterday.

The President said he only sympathises with a few people in Busoga, Bukedi, and Kigezi who he said were misled by the colonial and independence governments, which introduced growing rice in swamps.

He said those claiming to have stayed in Lubigi for a long time are lying.

“When you hear people claim ‘oh these have been here for a long time’, long time? When I fought in the Luweero triangle, I know every swamp there. I fought at Lubigi here when I was capturing Kampala, there was nobody in the swamp,” Mr Museveni said.

He urged Nema to work with local leaders like the parish chiefs, Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO), and sub-country chiefs, adding that such leaders should be apprehended if a wetland is encroached on.

The President asked the security personnel not to be harsh while evicting people but rather to let them leave peacefully, saying he has seen people willing to leave on their own.

Mr Museveni said wetlands contribute 40 percent to the formation of rain and Uganda could become a desert if they are destroyed.

He added that wetlands act as filters of bad water before it goes into the lakes.

Mr Museveni also warned leaders against corruption, saying some of them have let down their people.

He reminded them that he had already began a war on corruption.

The President said people will not accept disappointments caused by those who divert government funds.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja commended the President for waging war on corruption in government agencies and departments including Parliament and the Judiciary.

She called on the local leaders to join in the fight against corruption.