Museveni cautions judges on new trend of sophisticated crime

President Yoweri Museveni has urged judicial officers to acquire the latest skills to enable them to effectively adjudicate sophisticated crimes arising from the technological advancement and globalisation of human activities.

The head of state named such sophisticated rising crimes as money laundering, terrorism financing, trafficking in persons, and smuggling in wildlife and wildlife products.

"I want to encourage Judicial Officers, the State Attorneys, Police, Prison staff, advocates among other stakeholders to build capacity and acquire knowledge and skills in emerging sophisticated crimes arising from technological advancement and globalisation of human activities," President Museveni said in his speech read out by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the opening of the New Law Year in Kampala on Friday.

He added: "Once again Your Lordship, the Chief Justice and the entire Judiciary. I congratulate you upon the opening of the New Law Year 2024. I look forward to continue working with the Judiciary and the Legislature to serve our people for better livelihood and prosperity."

Further in his remarks, the country's Chief Executive reminded the jurists in attendance to provide cheap justice to the litigants, reasoning that the same contributes to a peaceful country and co-existence.

"It is important that more people continue to access justice easily and cheaply. Justice and peace create conditions of peace and stability. It gives our investors the confidence in our courts to handle all cases involving direct foreign investment, here in Uganda, rather than going outside Uganda for arbitrations," Mr Museveni said.

"Government will continue to support the Judiciary towards the realisation of your Transformation Agenda," he added.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo gave an account of the state of the Judiciary in the previous year.

Completion of the construction of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal twin buildings, and the acquisition of the Kayooola electric bus to transport staff, were some of the achievements of the past year.

Others were fighting case backlogs, installing information and communication technology gadgets in the courts, and promoting alternative dispute resolution like plea bargaining, small claims procedure, and mediation.

The Chief Justice also named the challenges that the institution he heads faced in 2023.

They included limited budgetary provision, a progressively growing caseload, and low salaries for administrative and support staff.

Mr Bernard Oundo, the president of the Uganda Law Society in his remarks, cracked a joke about how as lawyers, were supposed to boycott the function but the Judiciary beat them to their game by inviting a few of them.

He retaliated the need for respect of court orders if the Judiciary is to have a people-centered justice system as their theme for this year.

"My lord, we cannot have a people-centred justice system if the RDCs and other entities outside the court system have become appellate courts that audit court judgements," Mr Oundo said.

He also urged the justice players as they start the new law year, 2024, to put to an end the cries about the missing and abducted people and that those responsible be held accountable.

Other speakers of the day were Justice Minister Norbert Mao and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

As the host of the New Law year event, the Chief Justice conveyed his apologies for not conducting the grand opening of the twin tower buildings housing the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal as anticipated.

He explained that President Museveni who was supposed to officiate at the same event, was indisposed but will do so, soonest.