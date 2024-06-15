Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Adha tomorrow

Muslims are set to celebrate Eid al-Adha on Sunday June 16 beginning with prayers for the year 1445 of the Muslim calendar.

This will be the second and last Eid celebrations held in 2024 for the Muslim community. The difference between Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha is that Eid al-Adha prayers are held when Muslims are fasting while on tomorrow's Eid, they slaughter animals for three days.

Eid al-Adha is held when some Muslims have gone for hajji pilgrimage, the fifth pillar of Islam in Mecca the holy city of Saudi Arabia. Ahead of Eid al-Adha, Muslims fast for ten days.

Speaking to Monitor in Kampala on June 14, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Director of Sharia, Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga said that Eid al-Adha commemorates the great acts of devotion exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim, the patriarch of monotheism, his immediate family and their great descendant, Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon him].

This is the day when Prophet Ibrahim decided to fulfil an instruction from Allah to sacrifice his beloved son Ismail.

After getting the instructions, Prophet Ismail comforted his father and encouraged him to follow the commands of Allah but later he was given a sheep for sacrifice which saved her son,” he said

On behalf of His Eminence Dr Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Lubanga implored all Muslims to intensify acts of devotion such as offering charity to less privileged members of the community, fasting, rand preparing sacrificing animals to fulfil righteous deeds.

Prayers at Old Kampala Mosque will start at exactly 8am led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ramadhan Shaban Mubajje.

The Premier of the Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga in his Eid al-Adha message to the Muslim Community read by the Information Minister Israel Kitooke urged Muslims to respect the legacy of Prophet Ibrahim who accepted to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

“This historical incident shows that people should be determined when they have agreed to do something and avoid losing trust from their close circles of people they live with,” he said.

He added that Muslims should use this time to pray for the country since Eid Celebrations have come at a time when the country has embarked on fighting corruption especially among the top leadership.

“Let’s use this time to pray for our leaders to be patient and fulfil their duties as they promised. What happened to some leaders shows that some of them are in positions [of authority] because of their personal interests,” he added.

He said it’s unfortunate for leaders to resort to using public funds for their own selfish interests.