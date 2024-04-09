Non-immunized teachers, health workers to be deleted from payroll

Ntungamo authorities have proposed deleting from payroll, the health workers and teachers who have not complied with the vaccination against Yellow Fever.

This follows a health report by immunizers that teachers and health workers have shunned the exercise despite being key mobilisers and implementers.

“We can’t all the health workers who handle us now and then to infect us with Yellow Fever yet there is a chance to immunize against it. We must tell them they will be deleted from payroll if they are not vaccinated. This is a health threat that we must all collaborate to the end,” Ms Bibiana Kakinoni, the Ntungamo District Secretary for Health said during a Yellow Fever coordination meeting at Ntungamo District Council on Monday.

The acting District Health Officer Mr Roland Nahabwe noted that most teachers and health workers were shunning the vaccine exercise for unclear reasons.

“While most teachers were aiding us in mobilizing pupils to get vaccinated, they are not taking the jab. Even our health workers who are administering the jab to others are fearing having the vaccine. We are however talking to them slowly. A big percentage of our government workers have said they don’t want to be vaccinated,” he said.

Mr Nahabwe noted that less than 40 per cent of teachers and less than 50 per cent of the health workers have so far been vaccinated. He however said the rest of the community was responding well to the mass yellow fever vaccination campaign.

The South Western region coordinator for vaccination, Dr Clet Kakuru, noted that people need not be forced to uptake the vaccine though they must be schooled enough on the need to be vaccinated.