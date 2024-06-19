Northeastern farmers to get boost from new agricultural centres

The centers will be equipped with bulking stores for secure storage of produce, offices for administration, and computers with internet access to facilitate communication and information sharing. Irrigation facilities will ensure year-round crop production, while agro-input shops will provide farmers with easy access to essential supplies like seeds and fertilizers. Additionally, automated processing facilities with a capacity of 1,300 kilos per hour will streamline post-harvest handling and reduce waste. Basic office equipment like furniture and printers will also be provided.



SAA’s programme coordinator, Mr Ande Okiror, said on Tuesday that the one-stop agricultural centres will enhance agricultural development in the beneficiary districts.



“The MoFA project will further strengthen the functions of Otuke Town Council Farmers’ Saving and Credit Cooperative Organisation and Abim West Farmers’ Cooperative,” he said.



One of the project's key goals is to reduce production costs, a major challenge for Ugandan farmers. The centers will promote mechanization through the introduction of a tractor for land opening, operated by a service provider to keep costs down.



“We also have one tractor which will be placed in one of the centres either in Abim or in Otuke. One of the things we have learnt in Uganda is that our cost of production is very high because there is no mechanisation. Farmers are using rudimentary tools, and one time we did a cost of production and farmers were producing at Shs720 per kilo of maize,” Mr Okiror explained.



“Our plan is to cut the cost of production to Shs120 per kilo such that if maize is Shs300, you’re making money,” he added.



The project is expected to create jobs for local youth, with each center employing an estimated 10-15 people. These positions will include shop managers, machine operators, accountants, and computer technicians. Local laborers are also being prioritized during the construction phase, providing immediate economic benefits to the community.