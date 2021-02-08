Nubian Li, Eddy Mutwe further remanded as army court grants bail to 13 Bobi supporters

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

At least 13 out of 49 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, who are facing charges of being in possession of ammunition before the army court, have been granted bail.

However, court further remanded 36 of their colleagues who include Bobi Wine’s singing partner Ali Bukeni alias Nubaian Li and Edward Ssebufu alias Eddy Mutwe (head of Bobi Wine personal guards) after state told court that their sureties were not substantial enough.

The seven-member panel of the Makindye-based General Court Martial chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti restrained the movement of those released on bail to Kampala and Wakiso districts only.

Released on bail

They included Rachel Akiiki Tusiime, Saphinah Nansovo,a Jamie's Namwenje Kalyango, John Miiro, William Ntegge aka Kyuma Kya Yesu, Bonny Obicho aka Makanika and Fatumah Namubiru.

Others are Joy Namuyimba aka Joy Strong, Monica Twashemerirwe alias Monic, Oliver Lutaya, Benedict Musisi and Nelson Ndyasiima.

"This court finds the sureties for suspects whose bail application was not objected to by the state substantial. There is merit in their bail application and the case is bailable. However the 13 accused should not go beyond the boundaries of Kampala and Wakiso districts,” he said.

They were granted a non cash bail of Shs20 million each while their sureties were each bonded Shs50 million, not cash.

Gen Gutti said they will be required to report to court twice a month, failure of which will result into cancellation of their bail.

Some of the NUP lawyers pictured as they arrived at army court

Sent back on remand

However, those whose bail application was objected by the state were further remanded until February 15 when Gen Gutti is expected to deliver his ruling.

They include Hassan Ssemakula alias Abdu Solider, Kenny Kyalimpa, Robinson Mudde Ntambi, Lukeman Mwijjukye alias Kampala, William Nyanzi alias Mboggo, Muhammad Nsubuga alias Edobozi, Adam Matovu, Shakira Namboozo alias Suki, Ibra Tamale, Muzafalu Mwanga alias Main Gate Muwa, Stanley Kafuko alias Kysta, Achileo Kivumbi, Geoffrey Onzima alias Tower, Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, Robert Kivumbi alias Mighty Family and Samson Ssebiranda alias Giant.

Others are Sharif Najja alias Don Sharif, Brain Ssemanda alias Dictator Museveni must go, Robert Katumba, Charles Mpanga, Geoffrey Mutalya, Geserwa Kyabagu alias Pympah, Baker Kalyango, Faisal Kigongo alias Ras Fazo, Musa Mulimira, Sam Mutumba alias Papa Sam, Richard Kalema alias Ricardo, Alex Karamagi alias Dog City Kadogo, Daniel Oyerwot alias Dan Magic, Hussein Mukasa alias Oshea, John Bosco Sunday alias JB, Isma Muganga alias Jaja Isma, Fahad Tamale, Bashir Murusha.

Sureties

Some of the sureties are NUP vice president Dr Lina Zedriga, party secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and the head of Women's League Flavia Kalule Nabagabe. Others are Bobi Wine brother who is also Kampala Central MP Contestant Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu and the head of Training and Patriotism Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro.

Particulars of the offence

Prosecution alleges that all the 49 suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the Defense Forces. However, at the time the said offence was committed, most of the suspects were already in Kitalya and Kigo prisons where they had been remanded by Masaka Court in December last year.

Most of the suspects were part of the 100 supporters of Bobi Wine who were granted bail by Masaka Court on January 05, 2021 where they had been charged with six counts, including inciting violence and assaulting police officers on duty, among others.







