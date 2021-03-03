NUP releases its list of 243 missing Ugandans

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

At least 458 Ugandans are missing from their families and their whereabouts remained unknown, according to records provided by the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

A copy of a list of missing persons prepared by NUP, which this publication has seen, however contains names of only 243 people.

Party officials who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity owing to sensitivity of the matter, last evening said the number of victims they had registered by last Friday was nearly double the original figure as more relatives filed complaints.

NUP began registering people who have disappeared, most of them its supporters, last November upon petitions by families following the two-day protests in that month when security forces shot dead 54 civilians.

President Museveni, who acknowledged the killings sparked off by the arrest of the then presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, said in a televised address that most of those who died were “rioters” and terrorists”.



Following the bloody incidents, several parents then approached the party to establish the whereabouts of their loved ones, prompting officials to open a register of missing supporters.

NUP claims that security forces abducted the individuals.

We could not independently verify if all the people on the NUP list are missing, and if so, whether they are in custody of State security agencies.

Securing their release

“We want to push for the release of these people at all costs because they don’t have any case to answer. We have waited for the government to release the official list of the missing people but they are going around corners and we must take an initiative,” Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general, said yesterday.

The alleged disappearances of citizens, which Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga last month said mirrored the ‘dark days’ of past regimes, has raised concerns about the state of human security in the country, chipping away what the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has proclaimed for years as its gain.

President Museveni has since said the people presumed to have disappeared were alive and in custody of security forces, but his directive to have them released or charged in court has not been implement three weeks later.

Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) deputy spokesperson, last evening said they had handed over the list of all the missing people to the Minister of Internal Affairs (Gen Jeje Odongo) to present it in Parliament as Speaker Rebecca Kadaga demanded last week.

“We don’t have anything to do with that matter anymore. As you have been told, the minister of Internal Affairs is to handle the matter. He will pronounce himself on the floor of Parliament, but I can’t tell when that will happen,” Lt Col Akiiki said.

Advertisement

A week ago, senior police officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is both sensitive and politicised, told this newspaper that the Force declined to publicise the list of incarcerated individuals because the military failed to turn over the suspects to them.

There were also concerns, one senior police officer said, that the suspects may be in questionable physical state or missing for which police could not take responsibility since it was not the arresting agency.

Mr Rubongoya said they intend to share its updated list of missing persons, alongside 25 new names of people who the party alleges were killed in the November 18-19 riot but were not among those officially acknowledged, to strengthen its petition to the Office of the United Nations Higher Commissioner for Human Rights in Kampala.

Ms Kadaga, on February 24, ordered the government to table the list of citizens it is holding incommunicado, but Gen Odongo was again a no-show in the House yesterday, prompting the Speaker to permit any MP with particulars of missing persons to produce them in Parliament.

NUP last Friday held prayers for the missing people at its head offices in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb, and those already charged in court and remanded.

During the event, a number of parents and relatives of the abductees broke down and wailed before rolling cameras, pleading with the government to free their loved ones.

Mr Kateregga Mulangira, 80, alleged that security forces abducted his son Jeserwah Kyabaggu a month ago, and he has never been sighted again.

“I don’t know what I did to the government to deserve this kind of torture to my son. I am an old man now and I hope that those in authority will follow my tears to release my son,” he said.

Starting tomorrow, this newspaper will serialise tell-all tales by distraught families and relatives about missing members believed to be detained by security officials.

List of some of the missing Ugandans

Name District

Gertrude Kawooya Mpigi

Abdul Rashid Nkinga Mpigi

Ronald Mugerwa Mpigi

Baker Kawooya Mpigi

Victor Makenya Mpigi

Godfrey Kisembo aka Buyaaya Mpigi

Emmanuel Bazira of Mpigi

Fred Kijjambiu

Willy Bogere

Muhamad Ssekimpi

George Kasumba Kyotera

Jon Bosco Sserunkuma Wakiso

John Mary Birimuye Masaka

Junior Kiberu Mukono

Abdul Karim Muganga Mukono

Ramadhan Kaweesa Mityana

Ali Musisi Mityana

Matiya Kibirige Mityana

Yuda Ssempijja Mukono

Sula Kiwanuka Mukono

Joseph Kyakuwa Mukono

Muhammad Nahiru Mukono

Twaha Kagimu Mukono

Isma Ssenkubuge Mukono

Stephen Ntulume Mukono

Muhammad Kanatta Mukono

Gaza Kharim Mukono

Muhammed Mutebi Mukono

Musa Male Mukono

Sowedi Lwanga Mukono

Jolly Tukamushaba Rukiga

Shafik Nyombi Kyotera

Vincent Muwonge Kyotera

John Kiwanuka Kyotera

Farouk Mukapa Kyotera

Javira Luyombya

Mahad Mukasa Kyotera

Fahad Kasinga Kyotera

Barrack Kyazze Kyotera

Sulait Kyambadde Kyotera

Emmanuel Ssegirinya Kyotera

Ivan Kawenja Kyotera

Frank Lusembo Kyotera

Derrick Ssebugenyi Kyotera

Mahad Kyakuwa Kyotera

George Kasumba Kyotera

Muhammad Maanya Kampala

Joshua Muwanga Kampala

Umar Wasswa Kampala

Ramadhan Muyanga Kampala

Brian Ainomugisha Mbarara

Amos Tumwine Mbarara

Joweria Kyanzi Kampala

Charles Kyomuhendo Kampala

Hassan Ssewankambo

Damian Kyagaba Kampala

Yusuf Ssempebwa Kampala

Alex Ssemogerere Kampala

Jamilah Kansiime

Joel Tegulya Kyooma

Joseph Baguma Kampala

Jamilu Wasika

Sharif Ntege Kampala

Miggade Kassim Entebbe

Ashraf Nsubuga Wakiso

Muhammad SSekimpi Mpigi

Hamidu Ssentumbwe Mityana

Muhammad Katana

Akram Zziwa Entebbe

Joseph Katongole Mpigi

Umar Munaabi Kampala

John Ddamulira Kampala

Michael Ssemuddu

Cyrus Arinaitwe Kampala

Christopher Bunjo Kampala

Alex Kiyemba Kampala

Julius Buwembo Entebbe

Emmanuel Katongole Wakiso

Tabule Ssekitoleko Kampala

Asherure Raymond

James Katabazi Entebbe

Daniel Kibuuka Kampala

Ismail Kigozi Kalungu

Sylvia Namazzi Kalungu

Jack Tumwine Ssembabule

Sharifah Nkalubo

John Baptist Kyazze Kampala

Martin Ssemogerere Kampala

Peter Matovu Entebbe

Ian Enock Mutesasira

Jude Ssemanda

Shafiq Kakooza

Isaac Opiyo Kampala

Mark Muwonge Kityo

Hanningon Kasirye

Kenneth Kusasira Kampala

Evidence Agaba Kampala

Martin Jomwe

Geofrey Alla Katumba Entebbe

Emmanuel Mukasa Entebbe

Dickens Omulongo Kato Entebbe

Edward Sserukenya Wakiso

Gordon Byenkya Wakiso

Steven Mukasa Kampala

Dan Kibuuka Kampala

Vincent Kauki Wakiso

Moses Kibirango Entebbe

Sula Muguluma Mukono

Pius Mwanje Kampala

Nicholas Ssempala Kampala

Jamada Mayega Kampala

Timothy Muwonge Kampala

Ivan Mukwana Mbale

Ben Kuloba Mbale

Abdul Masaba Mbale

Eddy Kisasa Mbale

Brian Makuvuya Kampala

Ben Kuloba Mbale

Fred Nkurunziza Kyankwanzi

James Lubowa Wakiso

Julius Kayiwa Entebbe

Jamiru Kigozi Entebbe

Shamim Majweega Ssembabule

Sulaiman Kyambadde Kyotera

Andrew Kiwanuka Kyotera

Herbert Maganda Kyotera

Richard Ssonko Wakiso

Daudi Niwabiine Kampala

Muhammad Ssemakula

Steven Lule Wakiso

Obed Tugume Kampala

Ashraf Kigozi Kampala

Abdubaker Ashraf Entebbe

Abdul Fatta

Nampewa Hafiswa

Davis Kabuye

Dickson Katamba

Deo Kamanya

Frank Nuwaba Wakiso

Junior Mujirizi Kampala

Francis Jimmy Nsubuga Kampala

Ibrahim Kakembo Kampala

Fredrick Kisawuzi Mukono

Tom Ddumba Mukono

Ibrahim Jamwa Kampala

Ronald Higenyi Wakiso

Bob Franscis Naijuka Kampala

Sunday Mugema Kampala

Sulaiti Wasswa Kampala

John Mary Babiiha Kampala

Deo Ssekiziyivu Kampala

Ivan Mere Jinja

Roger Waiswa Jinja

Osbert Yamurebire

Mark Erick Wamala Kampala

Muhammad Kintu Kampala

Joseph Ssenfuka Gomba

Jonathan Kitayimbwa

Josephat Kigoonya

Naomi Namuddu

Yusuf Mutebi

Adam Kizito

Ibrahim Tumusiime

Ismail Lwanga

Joseph Augustine Kawooya

Joel Ssentumbwe

Hilary Charles Mutyaba

Victory Ainomugisha

Hassan Kiyemba

Yusuf Lumala

Seresio Kyambadde

Brian Ssegujja

Herbert Kayinda

Simon Peter Twine

Tadeo Kagoro Masindi

George Franklin Kisawuzi

Abdul Karim Lwanga

Benedict Ssemogerere

Joseph Kyamagero

Conrad Kato

David Kimbugwe

Franscis Kayemba

Henry SSesanga

James Mutumba

Michael Lubwama

Joel Senkumi

Fahad Kizza

Ronald Namara

Karim Twaib

Danstan Bunjo

Dominic Ssempa

Ali Al-saif

Charles Muaganga

Friday Kakuru

Chrysostom Bahwa Kampala

Gerald Luyombya

Hosea SSimbwa

Fahim Ssebwaato

Junior Rogers Kazibwe

Mozses Barungi

Bbosa Wasswa

John K Mugabi

Ceaser Julius Tekko

Vincent Mawagali

Richard Bill Kyeyune

Godwin Lubega

Deogratius Kiizza

Isaac Ssempebwa

Amon Bazira

Humfrey Ssebyala

Kamya Sheldomn Saddam Kasirye

Blasto Turigye

Simon Peter Mubiru

Julian Namatta

Spencer Akanyijuka

Ashton Kisitu

Joseph Paul Kawanga

Martin Tumusiime

Francis Semuto

Deus Katumba

Henry Ngobi

Issa Ssebyala

