PHOTOS: Women faint over 'holy' water at Namugongo
What you need to know:
Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims Saturday thronged Namugongo, Wakiso District to mark the annual June 3 Uganda martyrs' day. Thousands of believers trekked several miles, some from as far as the neighbouring DR Congo, Rwanda and Kenya, among others. The organisers in earlier interviews with this publication said they were expecting about three million pilgrims at Namugongo.
By 5am on Saturday, security personnel had started turning away pilgrims due to surging numbers. Uganda Red cross Society said they referred more than 30 people to Naguru hospital in Kampala and the national referral hospital at Mulago for better treatment after they fainted at Namugongo martyrs' shrine.
Shortly after the end of mass at the catholic shrine, there was mad rush for 'holy' water as thousands of christian believers jostled to have a scoop to take home.
Some women fainted and were evacuated by security personnel deployed at the venue. The successful ones were seen walking away with containers and jerrycans, some as big as 20 litres, full of the-much-yearned for 'holy' water.