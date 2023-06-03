PHOTOS: Women faint over 'holy' water at Namugongo

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims Saturday thronged Namugongo, Wakiso District to mark the annual June 3 Uganda martyrs' day. Thousands of believers trekked several miles, some from as far as the neighbouring DR Congo, Rwanda and Kenya, among others.

The organisers in earlier interviews with this publication said they were expecting about three million pilgrims at Namugongo.

Pilgrims jostle for 'holy' water during Uganda Martyrs Day commemoration at Namugongo, Wakiso District on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA

By 5am on Saturday, security personnel had started turning away pilgrims due to surging numbers.

Uganda Red cross Society said they referred more than 30 people to Naguru hospital in Kampala and the national referral hospital at Mulago for better treatment after they fainted at Namugongo martyrs' shrine.

Shortly after the end of mass at the catholic shrine, there was mad rush for 'holy' water as thousands of christian believers jostled to have a scoop to take home.

Security officers control the crowd as pilgrims jostled for 'holy' water during Uganda Martyrs Day commemoration at Namugongo, Wakiso District on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA

Some women fainted and were evacuated by security personnel deployed at the venue.

The successful ones were seen walking away with containers and jerrycans, some as big as 20 litres, full of the-much-yearned for 'holy' water.

Security personnel help a woman who fainted as pilgrims jostled for 'holy' water during Martyrs Day commemoration at Namugongo, Wakiso District on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA





Prime Minister, Robina Nabbanja (in yellow) and Justine Kasule Lumumba (white) pose for a photo with the clergy after the martyrs day mass at Namugongo, Wakiso District on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI













The prime minister of Busoga kingdom, Joseph Muvawala presents the holy gospel during Uganda Martyrs' day mass at the Catholic Shrine. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI





A man sells rosaries during Uganda Martyrs' Day celebrations at Namugongo, Wakiso District on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI









A man hoists a a Kenyan national flag after he and a group of other pilgrims from Kenya arrived at Namugongo, Wakiso District to commemorate Uganda Martyrs' Day on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI



Traffic and security personnel pictured at Namugongo as the controlled the crowd during Uganda Martyrs' Day celebrations on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI





Security personnel deployed as pilgrims throng Namugongo, Wakiso District to mark Uganda Martyrs' day.

Pilgrims throng Namugongo, Wakiso District to mark Uganda Martyrs' day on June 3, 2023





A procession of the catholic clergy during Uganda Martyrs' Day commemoration at Namugongo on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja arrives at Namugongo Catholic Martyrs shrine to join thousands of pilgrims to commemorate Martyrs' Day on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA

Police marine team pictured the man-made lake surrounding the altar during a procession by the catholic clergy as pilgrims thronged Namugongo, Wakiso District to celebrate Uganda Martyrs' Day on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA

A pilgrim reacts during Uganda Martyrs' Day celebrations at Namugongo, Wakiso District on June 3, 2023. PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA