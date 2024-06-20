Police name Kassanda road crash victims

Police named the 15 people that perished in a road crash on June 19 today. The driver of the Isuzu Lorry reportedly lost control and overturned at Namayingo village, Bukuya Subcounty in Kassanda District.

More than 20 passengers were evacuated and are nursing injuries at Bukuya Health Centre IV and Mityana General Hospital .

Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Rachael Kawala on June 20 released details of the identities of some of the accident victims that included eight male and seven female adults.

The deceased have been identified as Faith Muliisa , Huzaith Yiga , Berrick Baluku, Justine Nakamya, Stephen Mukasa, Sarah Kalonga Nakiyingi, Jackson Kiyingi, Suzan Faisi, Ronald Kabanda, William Kabyeseza and Olivia Namawejje. Five of the other victims are only identified by single names as Aisha (f), Ssejansi (m), Fred (m), Nakayi (f) and a male adult identified as Abudullah.

Ms Nandaula in her statement said while the hunt for the runaway truck driver and investigations into the accident is ongoing, drivers should desist from overloading and transportation of passengers in vehicles used for goods.

“Drivers should avoid overloading and using vehicles meant for goods to transport passengers. This is illegal,” she said in her statement.

A survivor of the Kassanda truck accident (c) nursing injuries at Mityana General Hospital on June 20,2024.PHOTO/ENOCK MATOVU

Survivors speak

Ms Hope Nanyunja, a survivor of the accident currently nursing wounds at Mityana General Hospital was seated next to the driver only identified as Sseruga when the truck lost control before overturning as it descended the slope on Bukuya-Mityana road.

“I say the driver (Sseruga) struggled to regain control of the steering wheel but the truck failed and eventually overturned. I called one of my friends (Namawejje) but she was trapped inside the wreckage. The rescuers pulled out her lifeless body from the wreckage,” she said.

Mr Obed Ssebulime, another survivor of the crash and resident of Mityana Town said that the truck was at high speed and descending the Namayingo hilly section of the Bukuya-Mityana road.

“The driver failed to negotiate the sharp corner before he lost control of the truck. He failed to brake as the truck swerved off the road before overturning. I was trapped inside the luggage but survived by God’s mercy,” he said.

Ssebulime sustained minor bruises while several of the survivors sustained serious injuries. He was among the more than 10 survivors that were rushed to Bukuya Health Centre IV.

Other survivors admitted at Mityana Hospital include Esther Nakiwala, Diana Nakasi among other survivors.

Abdallah (deceased). Photo/Courtesy

Among the victims buried on Thursday afternoon is a 19-year old identified as Huzaith Yiga buried at Busizigo village in Busimbi Division in Mityana Municipality. Sarah Nakiyingi, another victim was laid to rest at Mitenda village in Kalonga Subcounty, Mubende District on Thursday June 20 while Olivia Namawejje was buried at Kabulubutu village in Kassanda Subcounty, Kassanda District.

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Butebi while attending the last send off of Huzaith Yiga urged the road contractors and government to ensure that the road works are complete and in good shape.

“Our roads are not good. It is unfortunate that we lost our dear traders in a tragic accident. Our Engineers should find ways of expanding and fixing the roads,” he said.

One of the survivors of the Kassanda road accident at Mityana Hospital on June 20, 2024.PHOTO/ENOCK MATOVU

About 8 survivors are admitted at Mityana General Hospital nursing injuries while several that have recovered have been discharged, the police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday June 19, a truck transporting over 60 traders from Mityana Town in Mityana District to Bulaadi market in Bukuya Subcounty, Kassanda District overturned at Namayingo village killing 11 traders on the spot while 4 others traders died at Bukuya Health Centre IV in Kassanda District shortly after their evacuation from the accident scene.

The Isuzu truck Reg. No.UBA 605A reportedly lost control after the driver failed to negotiate a sharp corner at Namayingo village. The whereabouts of the truck driver according to the police is not known.

The Police annual report for 2023 shows that road crashes increased by 30% from 3,210 in 2022 to 4,179 in 2023.