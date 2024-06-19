15 market vendors die as truck overturns in Kassanda

Wamala region police spokesperson, SP Racheal Kawala said the 1:30 pm road crash happened when the driver of an Isuzu Forward truck, registration number UBA 605A which was traveling from Mityana Town to Bukuya with market vendors on board lost control on the slope before the car overturned several times.



“The driver, who has not been identified, lost control of the vehicle on a slope, causing it to overturn, resulting in the death of 11 people on the spot. Four others died in hospital,” she said.

An unspecified number of other vendors sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mityana Hospital and Bukuya Health Centre IV for treatment.