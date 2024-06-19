15 market vendors die as truck overturns in Kassanda
What you need to know:
- Over 50 vendors were aboard the ill-fated truck
At least 15 market vendors have been confirmed dead after a truck they were travelling in overturned in Namilyango village along Mityana-Bukuya Road.
Wamala region police spokesperson, SP Racheal Kawala said the 1:30 pm road crash happened when the driver of an Isuzu Forward truck, registration number UBA 605A which was traveling from Mityana Town to Bukuya with market vendors on board lost control on the slope before the car overturned several times.
“The driver, who has not been identified, lost control of the vehicle on a slope, causing it to overturn, resulting in the death of 11 people on the spot. Four others died in hospital,” she said.
An unspecified number of other vendors sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mityana Hospital and Bukuya Health Centre IV for treatment.
“The crash scene was visited by traffic officers, and the bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Mityana hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The vehicle has been towed to Kassanda Police Station for further inspection,” Ms Kawala added.
According to her, more inquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.