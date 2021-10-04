Police officer shoots one dead in Nsangi

By U R N More by this Author

One person is alleged to have been shot and killed by a police officer while enforcing curfew on Sunday night.John Kulumba, a resident of Nsangi in Wakiso district was according to residents shot by Wakiso District Police Commander when he together with three other officers raided a pub in Nsangi and questioned the revellers why they were drinking past the night curfew time, which resulted in confrontations.Mr John Lubwama, an eyewitness said that when the DPC informed the revellers that they were under arrest, some of them started running away while others resisted the arrest. This prompted the DPC to release bullets to disperse the group that attempted to fight them.“It was around 9.00PM, when the police raided that place. Shortly after we heard bullets, which hit Kulumba. We heard the DPC saying I have shot someone. Help me we rush him to hospital,” Mr Lubwama said. He explains that the three other policemen escaped shortly after the shooting.“The DPC was helped by other officers who came after about 30 minutes. They rushed the victim to Mulago hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said."We have followed up this morning, but upon reaching Mulago, the doctors told us, the person we're looking for died before reaching the hospital, all we want is justice for our colleague, the DPC should be arrested now,” Mr Lubwama added. Musa Joseph, one of the revellers, says that there were about 10 when police raided the bar. He says they did not resist the arrest and begged for forgiveness from the officers in vain, which triggered panic among his colleagues. "Two people tried to run away but what is annoying is that the person who was even shot was not even among those who escaped. The DPC released bullets without caring what was inside the bar only to find our colleague bleeding and dead,” he said. The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire has confirmed the shooting incident."The DPC asked those people at first to leave but they declined and instead started fighting our officers. The officer released bullets and unfortunately, one was shot in the process. Investigations into this matter are still ongoing,” he said.