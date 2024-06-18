PWD youths empowered to conduct research

A section of youths living with disabilities who received a six-month training in research skills training, mentoring and internships have produced their first independent study.

The 14 youths aged 18-30 were after the training by Medical Research Council/Uganda Virus Research Institute and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (MRC/UVRI & LSHTM) Uganda Research Unit, were paired with their peers without disabilities, and collected data from 30 other youths on social participation and research involvement.

Speaking to reporters in Entebbe on June 18, Professor Moffat Nyirenda, the director of the MRC/UVRI and LSHTM Uganda Research Unit said the youth researchers also facilitated knowledge exchange nationally and internationally, created impactful social media messages and developed a participatory film, highlighting the importance of inclusive research practices.

“The youth have highly enriched our environment. They have challenged us in terms of understanding the importance of inclusion with a focus on disability but even in a wider context,” he said.

He added that: “This is not just about inclusivity, but also about investing in the personal and economic growth of these young people, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and resources needed to thrive and become agents of change, thereby improving their overall social and economic prospects."

Their research titled “Disabled Youth Investigates,” Prof Nyirenda said, sought to address the significant underrepresentation of youth with disabilities in research, particularly in low and middle income countries.

Ms Lilian Namukasa from the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, a partner in this project, pointed out that: “This project contributed to affirmative action in employment of persons with disabilities, following Uganda’s Employment Act, Disability Act and Building Control Act.”

Ms Betty Akwii, one of the PWD researcher with albinism, highlighted the mutual learning in the peer support model saying, that,

“…me learning from my peers as my peers learn from me really stood out for me. Also another thing that stood out was the way we were engaged…we have really owned the process,”

Ronald Kamusiime, another researcher with a visual impairment, emphasized the impact of mentorship on his personal and professional growth. He said, ‘This project gave us the opportunity to work alongside our mentors and these mentors have shaped my character, my outlook in life and also in career.’

Dr Femke Bannink Mbazzi, Principal Investigator of the study and Head of the Disability Research Group at the Unit noted that, “In this project we have not only built capacity of youth with disabilities but we have also changed the way we think about disability inclusion, and we have learned how best to include persons with disabilities as participants and staff,”

Dr Herbert Muyinda, Co-Investigator and head of the Child Health and Development Centre at Makerere University emphasized that including youth with disabilities in research adds value to our studies and science