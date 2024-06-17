Remanded MPs sent to high court for trial over budget corruption

The three Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of budget corruption have been sent to the High Court for trial following their arrest last week.

Mr Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East ), Paul Akamba (Busiki County) , and Cissy Namujju (Lwengo District Woman) were on Monday committed to the High Court for trial after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said police had concluded their investigations into the case.

Only Mr Mutembuli and Ms Namujju appeared in the dock at the Anti-Corruption court presided over by the chief magistrate, Joan Aciro.

The DPP has asked the Anti-Corruption Magistrate's Court to send the three MPs accused of budget corruption to the High Court Anti-Corruption Division to stand trial.

Chief state Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya has told the court presided over by the chief magistrate, Joan Aciro that… pic.twitter.com/p75H3QKus2 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 17, 2024

Mr Akamba who was violently arrested by gunmen in civilian clothes after being granted bail on June 14 was a no-show at court with his lawyers questioning his whereabouts.

Prosecution alleges that the three legislators solicited a bribe of 20 percent from Ms Mariam Wangadya, the chairperson of the Human Rights Commission (UHRC), on May 13, 2024 at Hotel Africana.

They allegedly claimed they could influence the Parliamentary Budget Committee to increase the UHRC's budget for 2024/2025 financial year in exchange for the bribe.