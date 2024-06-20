Roadworks to affect traffic at Kubiri, Mulago

Mulago and Kubiri roundabouts will be partially closed to motorists to fast track signalisation construction works, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has said.

In a statement, KCCA yesterday said motorists plying those routes are advised to use alternative roads to avoid being inconvenienced.

By press time Kubiri roundabout was partially closed to traffic.

At Kubiri, the works commenced on June 18 and is expected to be completed by end of September.

“Vehicles approaching from Wandegeya towards Kubiri via Bombo Road will be diverted to use alternative routes. All other traffic will use a single lane,” the KCCA statement reads in part.

It adds: “At Mulago, works will commence on June 24 and are expected to end in August 2024. Vehicles approaching or exiting Mulago will be restricted to a single lane. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes during this period as indicated in the installed diversion signage.”

Speaking to this publication at the weekend, the deputy executive director of KCCA, Mr David Luyimbazi, revealed that once the works are completed at Mulago and Kubiri roundabouts, they would commence works on the Mulago mortuary, Rwenzori Courts, and Grand Imperial roundabouts.

Some motorists including Mr Yubu Kalule, a resident of Kasangati, Wakiso District, expressed concern over the increased cost of transport and fuel due to the long queues of cars locked in jam on the alternative routes.



Background

In 2022, KCCA and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency broke ground for the construction of a traffic control centre at City Hall.

The traffic control centre is part of the technical cooperation project dubbed ‘‘The Project for Capacity Enhancement of KCCA in Management of Traffic Flow in Kampala City.

The project, which proposes a Japanese Traffic Control System named Moderato, will lead to signalisation of up to 27 junctions and removal of five roundabouts in the city, for which construction works is expected to take 30 months.

The roundabouts include Rwenzori Courts, Grand Imperial, Mulago Mortuary and Kubiri.