Science trumps myths as Kyaliwajjala truck is towed away

It’s not every Saturday that the noun Buni gets to trend with another noun, truck. Yet that is precisely what happened today. A country deeply steeped in superstition had on Friday given a long, doubting look to Christopher Buni’s promise that a low-bed trailer truck grounded at Shell Kyaliwajjala on the Kireka-Namugongo road pre-pandemic would be towed away.

The trailer truck had managed to stay put on a raised passageway in Kyaliwajjala thanks in small part to urban legend. On Friday, Mr Buni had posted a selfie with the dust-ridden trailer truck backdropped.

“By the end of the weekend, we shall know if witchcraft is stronger than the state,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The post was liked hundreds of times and shared thousands more. The comments numbered in the hundreds, with doubting Thomases hardly in scant supply.

“Tomorrow at this time your body will be taken to Mulago for postmortem,” one Ugandan posted, referring to the country’s top referral hospital.





TRAFFIC ALERT



We’re experiencing traffic delays on the Kireka—Namugongo road as our Enforcement team, together with @PoliUg, work to tow a truck that has been parked along the road for some time. The truck head has been dislodged and towed to a nearby yard.



— UNRA_UGANDA (@UNRA_UG) June 22, 2024

“Buni have you signed your will before you start?” another asked rhetorically, pointing out how Buni had his work cut out.

Shortly before the turning of afternoon into evening, Buni well and truly had the last laugh today. It took, he revealed, half a dozen hours of planning. The execution took just slightly over five hours under the punishing June 22 sun.

“Job done! No more truck!” the computer scientist said in a video he posted on X.

It turns out that all that was needed was to disengage the trailer truck’s air brake system to free its wheels.

Buni is a car enthusiast who has actively participated in the staging of two Auto Show Kampala events at Kololo Independence Grounds. The third edition of the event has been penciled in for the second weekend of July. Already, there are rather strong demands that among the cars on display between July 13 and 14 be a certain trailer truck that had gained notoriety for casting a spell on anyone who dared to tow it away.

Kiwedde!!! 💪



— Allan Ssempebwa K. (@assempebwa) June 22, 2024