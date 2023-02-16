Ssegirinya is safe, healthy – mother

The mother of the released Kawempe North legislator has assured the public and Mr Muhammed Ssegirinya’s voters in the constituency that the legislator is safe and healthy. She however noted that the legislator was not ready for public engagements for reasons she didn’t reveal to Daily Monitor.

The legislator’s mother, Ms Justine Nakajumba without giving details on the current whereabouts of the son confirmed the release of Mr Ssegirinya saying that he is currently in a safe place to ensure that he returns to normalcy after 17 months in the prison.

“My doctor advised me not to speak about these issues (Mr Ssegirinya's release) for health reasons but what I can assure you, Ssegirinya was released and he is in good condition,” Ms Nakajumba said in an interview with this publication at her home in Mengo on Wednesday afternoon.

“If Ssegirinya was not well I would still tell the public as I have always done, he is not with me here (home) but he is safe and being taken care of to ensure that he fully recovers from the prison trauma” she added.

The mother attributes the release of the legislator to God saying that He finally answered her prayers. The staunch catholic mother vowed to continue praying to ensure that the son is proven innocent in all the pending court cases against him.

“I don't have much to say, but the Lord is great. We have always prayed for the release of these MPs, we held prayer masses, his release is an answer from the Lord,” Ms Nakajumba said.