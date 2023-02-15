Collapsed projects greet released NUP lawmakers

The constituents in Kawempe North and Makindye West in Kampala are optimistic that the collapsed development projects initiated by their legislators will get back to life after the duo was granted bail on Monday.

Mr Muhammed Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Mr Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) were granted bail by Masaka High Court, 17 months after being arrested on allegations of masterminding the spate of machete killings in Greater Masaka area.

However, a spot check by this publication has revealed that at least six development projects initiated by the duo have collapsed while three others are operating at the mercy of the electorate.

One of the projects, Kawempe North Medical Centre, which was started by Mr Ssegirinya, officially closed a month ago, and the saving initiative dubbed Segbox also collapsed a couple of months ago due to lack of resources.

In an interview yesterday, MP Ssegirinya’s assistant and project caretaker, Mr Alex Luwemba, said they were forced to close the hospital because of the high maintenance costs, which they could not afford in the legislator’s absentia. The costs included rent, purchase of drugs and maintenance of hospital equipment.

Standards

“Honourable (Ssegirinya) had set standards at Kawempe North Hospital, patients were not only coming for treatment but also they would be given other services such as lunch and bed sheets to delivering mothers, all these were free. Whereas we did whatever we could to keep the hospital alive, the maintenance costs were not sustainable in his absence,” Mr Luwemba said.

“Worst of all, the landlord sold off the hospital building and we had no resources to relocate the facility; later, Honourable Ssegirinya guided us to close it. Other projects such as Segbox, school bursary scheme and the boda boda loans have also since collapsed,” he added.

Other stalled projects, which await revival by the Kawempe North legislator, are Ssegirinya Muhammed Foundation for helping needy children, the welding and bricklaying project, Kawempe Youth Boda Boda Network, which offered boda boda loans to the youth, and Kawempe Technical Skilling Centre.

Ms Florence Nambatya, resident of Katale-Zone in Kawempe North, said: “During the time of his detention, we have faced a number of challenges, especially the issue of school fees because he used to lobby for some bursaries for our children.”

Ms Harriet Namanda, also from Katale-Zone, Kawempe North, said: “We have spent a lot of time without our MP; he had a lot of promises to his voters, and I am very sure that he will help us on the garbage, which is being littered in every corner of his constituency.”

In Makindye West, Mr Ssewanyana’s projects that have since collapsed include; Allan Ssewanyana Foundation, Tuli Banyiivu Community Sacco and demonstration farms for the youth, while Katwe United Football Club is currently managed by fans. Mr Shafiq Lubega, the projects coordinator and former campaign manager for Mr Ssewanyana, said they were forced to halt the operations of the projects because of financial constraints. “We officially closed all Ssewanyana projects, we are waiting for his guidance on the next move about these stalled projects. He will be communicating his position on these matters to the country, particularly the people of Makindye,” Mr Lubega said in a telephone interview yesterday.

He added: “All the projects left behind needed money, he was supporting learners through the bursary scheme, paying Katwe United players, giving out boda boda loans and owned the biggest shares in the Sacco. So, there was no way to sustain these projects in his absentia.” Sources close to the two legislators have told this newspaper that the latter will hold a joint press briefing on Friday to communicate their next course of action. By press time, this publication could not verify the exact whereabouts of the MPs despite both families confirming their release on Monday night.

What they say

Deo Kizza Kawuma, boda doda rider in Kawempe North “I am very happy that Ssegirinya was released, he was so supportive to us (boda boda riders). We are waiting for him to help us on the issue of driving permits because we cannot afford the cost.”

Zaina Namagembe, resident of Komamboga, Kawempe North. “I am a single mother of two children, I feel so sorry that Kawempe Medical Centre was closed. My son was diagnosed and treated from this hospital at no cost yet they had referred me to Mulago hospital.