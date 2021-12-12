Teenage mothers abandon babies in city incubators 

Kawempe Women’s Referral Hospital says it is stuck with two babies who were abandoned by two teenage mothers who delivered them prematurely.

In an interview on Friday, Dr Nekemiah Katusiime, the executive director of the hospital, said the two teenage mothers delivered the babies prematurely on their way to the hospital. “Every week we get at least one baby abandoned in the hospital, currently we have two, the mother was 15 years and produced prematurely on the road and abandoned the baby in the incubator, even the second one,” he said.

Dr Nekemiah said they are working with the police and their social workers to take the infants to babies homes.

“Mothers abandon babies due to a number of reasons, it could be marital problems, and with Covid-19, many got pregnant unintentionally,” he said.

In a related development, Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, on Friday visited the hospital to appreciate the health workers and the hospital leadership for, among other things, curbing theft of babies.