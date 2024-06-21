Three MPs, lawyer remanded over Shs3.4b theft

Three MPs and a city lawyer have been remanded to Luzira prison on charges of diversion of funds and conspiracy to defraud.

Micheal Mawanda Maranga of Igara East Constituency in Bushenyi District, Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi of Elgon County in Bulambuli District, and Paul Akamba Busiki County in Namutumba District were on Friday afternoon arraigned before the Anti-corruption court in Kampala for allegedly diverting Shs3.4 billion meant for war loss compensation by government to Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society for their personal use.





Igara East MP Michael Mawanda gestures as he and his co-accused are led to the courtroom at Anti-Corruption court on June 21, 2024. Photo/Isaac Kasamani

The three legislators and their co-accused, city lawyer Julius Kirya of Kirya Company Advocates, were remanded until July 9, 2024 as the state conducts further inquiries.

The state says more suspects are still at large.







