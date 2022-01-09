Total Covid cases in Africa top 10 million

  • Data released by the Africa Centres for Disease Control showed that as of Saturday there had been 10,028,508 cases reported by the African Union's 55 member states since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Africa has registered a total of more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to figures from the African Union's health watchdog seen by AFP on Sunday.

