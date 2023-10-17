Two Ugandan peacekeepers injured in DRC ambush

An unidentified militia group has ambushed a convoy of Ugandan peacekeepers in the war-torn North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, injuring two of them.

The ambush occurred Monday evening in the Rukoro-Buari area along the Rutshuru-Bunagana road in Rutshuru territory.

Capt Hassan Ahmed Kato, the spokesperson of the Ugandan Contingent, confirmed on Tuesday that the attack took place as soldiers from the logistics department were en route to the Uganda-DR Congo border at Bunagana from Kiwanja to supply necessities.

“Two of our soldiers were injured by bullets fired by the armed group. However, the troops successfully repelled the attack, and the convoy proceeded to Bunagana. The injured soldiers were swiftly taken to Kisoro Hospital in Kisoro District, where they are receiving treatment and are in stable state,” he said.

Kato emphasized the need for such attacks against peacekeeping troops to cease immediately, warning that the troops have the mandate to defend themselves if necessary.

He also stressed that the attack would not hinder Ugandan troops from fulfilling the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) mission in DR Congo.

The East African Community Regional Force Communications department released a statement on Tuesday, confirming the incident and announcing the initiation of investigations into the ambush.