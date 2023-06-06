Uganda hits birth control target, says govt

Uganda has hit the global target of raising usage of modern birth control methods from 30 percent in 2020 to 40 percent by 2025, the government has said.

This was revealed yesterday in Kampala by Dr Jotham Musinguzi, the director general of the National Population Council.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of a four-day conference, which ends on Thursday. The conference has attracted delegates from across Africa.

“In the new commitments under Family Planning 2030 (FP2030), the government of Uganda committed to increasing modern contraceptive prevalence from 30.4 percent in 2020 to 39.6 percent in 2025, but this has already been achieved. But we need to go to 50 percent by that time,” Dr Musinguzi said.

FP2030 is a global partnership centred on promoting access and use of family planning methods as tools to achieve better health, spur development, and address gender equality issues.

Dr Sheila Macharia, the managing director of FP2030 for East and Southern Africa Regional Hub, said Uganda has stood out among countries in the region.

“Progress in Uganda is on many fronts, one of them is getting political support. Not all countries in the region have reached that level of political support,” she said.

Adding: “The challenge of last mile distribution [has also been addressed]. They (Uganda) have also navigated how to deal with young people. If you look at the progress of contraceptive prevalence rate, there has been a steady growth in Uganda.”

The issue of giving contraceptives to young people has been controversial in the country with parents, religious and political leaders saying it is not in line with cultural and religious values. Some leaders said it would promote promiscuity.

However, Dr Musinguzi said they are engaging leaders who are opposed to the promotion of the use of contraceptives among young people.