What are the side effects of birth control pills?

For birth control, I take the pill once a month. Are there any side effects I should worry about? Anita

Dear Anita,

For one to choose a contraceptive method, availability, cost, effectiveness and side effects are put into consideration. In a few circumstances, the frequency of doses is also considered, the reason why many Ugandans are self-prescribing the Chinese once a month contraceptive pills despite not being aware of its side effects or effectiveness.

The pills, which go by many names including the main one Sophia, are taken once every month. The Chinese contraceptives are on sale in many herbal clinics in the country yet they are not herbal but contain high doses of oestrogen and progestogen, (about 40 times more those in conventional contraceptives).

These pills, apart from affecting the mothers, may lead to the development of enlarged breasts in children under the age of three. Breastfeeding children may develop swollen feet, knock knees and stunted speech. Mothers may report feeling pregnant all the time, while others may go into depression apart from an increased risk of blood clots, troublesome breakthrough bleeding, nausea, headaches, weight gain, and breast tenderness.

Since the contraceptives are sold in herbal clinics as herbal medicine, it is difficult to know all the chemicals there into gauge whether they may have long-term effects or not or what they could be.

Whereas conventional hormonal contraceptives kill sexual appetite, the once a month pills are instead believed to increase one’s libido, making them more popular among women.

What causes eye twitching?

There is a lot of superstition surrounding twitching below the eyes. Can you please explain why this happens? Amos

Dear Amos,

The uncontrollable or involuntary twitches of small parts of muscles under the skin referred to as fasciculations have happened to almost every one of us and are usually harmless. These fasciculations are not necessarily foretelling anything but traditionally, there are beliefs attached to them, which are not necessarily true.

Fasciculations usually happen due to irritation of a small nerve supplying a small muscle and could be seen on animal carcasses immediately after slaughter.

However, most fasciculations are temporary and without a serious cause but may be annoying if they are strong, recur often or stay for a while. Occurring often, they should be investigated although most times too much caffeine or deficiency of certain minerals such as magnesium or calcium, drugs for asthma, stress and depression could be the cause.

It is also common to experience a fasciculation during rest after exercising. More serious causes include conditions such as rabies and nerve problems.

One should not worry about treating fasciculations unless they affect many areas or persist. Although treatment of these twitches may depend on what may be causing them, taking magnesium or calcium supplements could provide relief.