Uganda lists arms, troops in ADF fight

Generals commanding Operation Shujaa meet Maj Gen Muhanga Kayanja (right) at Hotel Kasindi in DR Congo. Photo / Courtesy

By  TABU BUTAGIRA

What you need to know:

  • In a diplomatic note to the UN Security Council, Kampala details rank and number of military personnel, and equipment by type and numbers, deployed in the joint offensive to flush out members of the rebel-cum-terrorist group hiding in eastern Congo.

Uganda has written to the United Nations Security Council, detailing numbers and ranks of its troops involved in the offence against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

