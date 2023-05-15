Uganda Netball Federation president remanded to prison over Shs16m fraud

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president, Sarah Babirye Kityo has been remanded to Luzira prison on charges of obtaining Shs16 million by false pretense.

Ms Kityo, a resident of Bukasa in Wakiso District on Monday appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court alongside businesswoman Zainab Namutebi, 40, with whom she’s charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

One of the duo's alleged victim, Sarah Wamala states that in May 2022, she paid Shs8 million to the accused persons to take her son to the United States of America, which promise was not fulfilled.

In the second count, another alleged victim, Gloria Kikomeko Nantambi also asserts that Ms Kityo, 37, Namutebi and others still at large in May 2022, obtained Shs8 million from her claiming that they would take her to the US.

The two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges during a session presided over by Grade One Magistrate, Siena Owomugisha.

Ms Owomugisha remanded them to Luzira Prison until May 17, 2023 when they are expected to return to court for their bail application and hearing.