Uganda Pentecostal University VC Ntabirweki dies

The proprietor who also doubled as the Vice Chancellor of Uganda Pentecostal University, Prof John Ntabirweki is dead, the family announced Wednesday evening.

“The family of Prof John Ntambirweki and Uganda Pentecostal University regret to announce his death which occurred on Wednesday, April 12, 2023,” the family’s public death announcement read in part.

The family also revealed that there will be a funeral service at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero on Thursday at 2pm followed by the vigil at the late Ntambirweki’s home in Katuso-Buziga, Kampala.

According to the family, Ntabirweki will be buried on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his ancestral home in Bisheshe, Ibanda District.

Information at the Uganda Pentecostal University website indicates that Prof Ntambirweki was passionate about legal education and was in charge of academic excellence at the university. He was also known for championing access to education for indigenous communities in Western Uganda, Uganda and the East African region.

As a renowned legal scholar, he held a Bachelor in law from Makerere University, a diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre and a Master of law from the University of Nairobi. Due to his wealthy academic experience and background, Prof Ntambirweki has served in various capacities as a lecturer, and legal advisor and by the time of his death he was a consultant with several international organisations such as World Bank, UNICEF, UNDP and FAO, among others.

He has also been a Consultant at the law firm of Ntambirweki Kandeebe and Company Advocates.

The minister for Justice and constitutional affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, described the late as a trailblazing scholar.

“I’m saddened by the death of the vice-chancellor of Uganda Pentecostal University, Prof. John Ntambirweki- a trailblazing academic and scholar who founded Uganda Pentecostal University. I send my condolence to the widow and the entire family,” he tweeted.

Ntambirweki founded Uganda Pentecostal University in 2001 as the Grotius School of Law and Professional Studies and has since been the Vice Chancellor.