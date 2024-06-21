Uganda signs deal with UAE to build third international airport

Uganda has signed a pact with a business association from the United Arab Emirates to build a new international airport, President Yoweri Museveni's office said on Friday.

The deal for the East African nation's third such airport expands the UAE's economic footprint beyond its interests in the renewable energy and oil and gas industries.

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce chairman, Mr Abdallah Sultan Al Owais signs an MoU for the construction of Kidepo international airport in Karamoja.

The UAE's Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry will build the airport just outside the Kidepo National Park in the northeast near Uganda's border with Kenya, Museveni's office said in a statement, without giving the cost.

Uganda's minister of works and transport, Gen Katumba Wamala signs an MoU for the construction of Kidepo international airport in Karamoja.



Construction will start in August, said Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the Sharjah business body.

The airport will boost tourism by drawing visitors to the 1,442-sq-km (557-sq-mile) Kidepo park known for lions, giraffes, buffaloes and other big game.