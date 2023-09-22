Uganda throws weight behind multilateralism

Vice President Jessica Alupo on Thursday sounded a clarion call to the 193-UN member countries to fortify multilateralism as a lynchpin “and crucial mechanism for addressing common challenges together as nations in solidarity.”

In her address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Ms Alupo said the international community must be steadfast in the “resolve to support dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflict wherever they occur around the world.”

“Peace and security is fundamental and crucial in achieving sustainable development. Therefore, we need to reflect on the original purposes of the UN and work to resolve man-made conflicts and global insecurity through cooperation, diplomacy and peaceful means,” Ms Alupo said in the address delivered around 4pm (US Eastern Time).

The call comes against the backdrop of continuing crevices in multilateralism and rising stakes in international diplomacy occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago. The conflict has displaced millions of Ukrainians, killed 9,614 and left 17,532 injured but numbers the UN Human Rights office says “are considerably higher.”

Multilateralism, the prevailing world order midwifed 78 years ago after World War II, requires countries to follow international norms and principles and pay respect to international institutions such as the UN. However, the system has come under immense pressure over the years, especially with some super powers like the United States acting unilaterally to protect national interests.

Russia’s invasion of its former Soviet territory—Ukraine—last February, further punctured the system. The war, which started against the backdrop of the world recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, has occasioned spiralling inflationary pressures, soaring food and fuel prices and tightening of fiscal space. It has also challenged the Western binary and put multilateral institutions like the UN at crossroads.

Power shift

At the UN, there is an emerging trend of the centre of power shifting from the UN Security Council (UNSC), the exclusive world’s most powerful body, to the UNGA, the conclave of the 193 UN member countries. As such, developing and poor countries have had to endure pressure from, especially the United States and its European Union allies to side with them on crucial votes on Ukraine.

The UNSC was designed to deal with peace and security of the world, but the way the UN charter (foundational treaty of UN) was designed is in such a way not to resolve conflicts between superpowers; it was made for smaller powers on which power can be exerted, which has complicated resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.

The UNSC is composed of five permanent members—US, UK, Russia, China, and France, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two years by the UNGA. There have been numerous calls for Africa, a continent of 55 countries and a combined population of 1.4 billion, to have permanent representation on the UNSC, which move—as part of the wider UN reforms— has been welcomed by some powers like China.

In this regard, Ms Alupo said: “Uganda remains committed to the reform of the UNSC to make it more representative and to address the historical injustices committed against the people of Africa as spelt out by the Common African Position and enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.”

Ms Alupo further briefed world leaders gathered at the UN about Uganda’s readiness to host the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits, respectively, in mid-January 2024, and the progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—the UN’s collection of 17 interlinked objectives designed to serve as a “shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for the people and the planet.

The theme for this year’s UNGA, which attracted some 100 head of states, six vice presidents, among other state representatives, ending next week, is: “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

On the sidelines, Ms Alupo held several bilateral meetings, with among others, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimye, and the Foreign Affairs ministers of South Korea, Sierra Leone, Oman, and South Korea.