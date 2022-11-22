Uganda to deploy 1,000 troops to DR Congo to fight M23 rebels

Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) troops are seen on the Mbau-Kamango road in the Beni district on December 8, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The volatile region has witnessed fierce fighting in recent months between Congolese troops and the M23 rebel group, prompting the East African Community (EAC) bloc to deploy a joint regional force to quell the violence.

Uganda will deploy around 1,000 soldiers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by the end of November under a regional force against a rebel offensive, a Ugandan military spokesman said Tuesday.
The volatile region has witnessed fierce fighting in recent months between Congolese troops and the M23 rebel group, prompting the East African Community (EAC) bloc to deploy a joint regional force to quell the violence.

READ: Uganda bombs new ADF camps in Congo

Congo turns heat on Uganda over M23 rebels

Related

Kenyan soldiers arrived in the country on November 12 and Uganda's military and defence spokesman, Felix Kulayigye, told AFP that a Ugandan contingent would follow shortly.
"We are doing final mentoring of our troops before inserting them into Eastern DRC before (the) end of this month to join our colleagues from Kenya who are already on the ground," Kulayigye said. 

"We are sending about 1,000 (soldiers) on the mission," he said, without giving the exact date of departure. 
The fighting has reignited regional tensions, with the DRC accusing its smaller neighbour Rwanda of backing the M23, something that UN experts and US officials have also said in recent months. 
Kigali denies supporting the M23 and accuses Kinshasa of colluding with the FDLR -- a former Rwandan Hutu rebel group established in the DRC after the 1994 genocide of mainly Tutsis in Rwanda.

READ: Kenya sends troops to DR Congo to fight rebel advance

US renews charge of Rwandan backing as rebels advance in DRC

The M23, a largely Congolese Tutsi militia, has seized swathes of territory across North Kivu province, edging towards the region's main city of Goma.
Two Ugandan military sources familiar with the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity that Kampala had already sent intelligence, medical and logistical teams into Goma to prepare the ground for the planned deployment. 

The M23 first leapt to prominence 10 years ago when it captured Goma in 2012, before being driven out and going to ground. 
But it re-emerged late last year, claiming the DRC had failed to honour a pledge to integrate its fighters into the army, among other grievances.
The EAC regional force is expected to include soldiers from Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan. But its intended total size remains unclear. 
The M23 is one of around 120 armed groups active in eastern Congo, many of them a legacy of two regional wars that flared late last century.


READ: Fog of war thickens in troubled DR Congo

UPDF private kills two soldiers in DR Congo

Operation Shujaa mixed scorecard

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.