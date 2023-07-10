Uganda to export 300 tonnes of beef to Egypt monthly

He added: “Uganda is positioning itself to capture the Middle Eastern market of 100 billion USD, which is dominated by Brazil and Argentina. Uganda can so easily capture 10 per cent of that market if and when we scale up our quality. Egypt, Jordan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia have certified the abattoir and cleared the meat for export.”

He further noted that Pearl Meat Industries has entered into a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines which has availed the capacity required for the operation.



Mr Emmanuel Barungi, the General Manager - Entebbe International Airport said the development was a major landmark in Uganda’s agricultural sector.



“Entebbe International Airport is ready to facilitate this using the cold storage facilities and ground handling services to ensure the safety of the products so that they meet the expected international standards,” he said.



Mr Wai Dagash, the CEO of Jetfresh Cargo which deals in meat exportation said: “We have been called into Uganda to assist 12 meat industries in getting this job done right in terms of operations and that is the reason we are here to witness the inaugural flight to Egypt carrying 20 tonnes. We have been exporting Ugandan meat to Qatar and our next target market is Saudi Arabia.”