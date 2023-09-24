Ugandan entrepreneurial startups get UN summit boost

Ms Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa’s CHIL AI Lab Group is among the three Ugandan medical entrepreneurial startups that bagged the investment funding boost from the WiNFUND initiative.

During the UN Climate Week 2023 that was held in New York this week, CHIL AI Lab Group, Peleyta Health and Mama Ope Medicals alongside three other African women-led health innovations were announced the winners.

The other African startup beneficiaries that were announced are; Famasi Africa from Nigeria, Ambulex Solutions from Kenya, and Cape Bio Pharms and South Africa.

Ms Nabuuma’s startup uses the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide specialized, affordable, and medically proven chronic disease prevention and management services to women in Africa, Middle East, and Europe.

“We focus on growing its hub and spoke telemedicine model, which is expected to have a significant impact on the healthcare industry in Africa. This product is aimed at linking the unlinked healthcare ecosystem in Africa to scarce resources like doctors, pharmacies, modern laboratories, among others,” she said,

“We aim at reaching the unreachable population in the Middle East and Africa with world class, real time, and secure medical services through our Network of Spokes interconnected to our hubs using our Artificial Intelligence Chatbot connected to compatible Telemedicine Devices,” she added.

She added that they help patients seeking medical services abroad get Hustle free, affordable, reliable referrals to our trusted Specialised Hospitals.

WiNFUND which takes a unique approach to help female-led health startups make a real-world impact, will offer support to the startups which combine grassroots movements, tech innovation, and the knowledge of frontline workers.

Other Ugandan startups are; Peleyta Health which is a flexible, affordable and convenient fintech helping low income earners prepare for and afford quality healthcare anywhere at all times through a digital healthcare micro savings and lending platform,

And MamaOpe Medicals, a device and software company based in Uganda that develops innovative solutions to improve access to quality health care for people in low resource settings.

Reckitt has announced the six finalists of its WiNFUND initiative, a 100 percent non-profit initiative that supports female-led health innovations with real-world impact.

To fund these projects, they use innovative NFTs (non-fungible tokens) alongside traditional funding routes.