UK trade envoy to invest £2.5bn in Uganda’s industrial parks

UK Trade Envoy to Uganda Lord Dolar Popat and other officials during a working visit at Namanve industrial park. Photo/ Roland Nasasira

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

The UK trade envoy to Uganda, Lord Dolar Popat has committed to raise investment in Uganda’s industrial parks from £500m to £2.5bn in the next five years.

