Unra begins Ssezibwa bridge  construction

Construction of the new Ssezibwa Bridge along the Mukono-Kayunga highway has finally kicked off with Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) handing over the construction site to the contractor.

On June 20, Eng. Martin Kitayimbwa, the Unra contract manager, handed over the site to DYNACO LTD the company which has been contracted to carry out the construction works.

The low-key site handover took place at Ssezibwa Bridge and was attended by a host of Unra and DYNACO staff who inspected the old bridge and the river

Eng. Kitayimbwa said that the construction work is expected to take 18 months with the first six months to be used to do the design of the bridge.

"We are going to replace the old bridge with a new one which is going to be longer and also raise the road because this section floods a lot," Eng Kitayimbwa said.

Professional Engineering Consultants will provide consultancy services.

Eng. Jonathan Tugume the managing director, DYNACO LTD said they would ensure quality work.

"We normally exceed quality expectations of the contract," Eng. Tugume said.

Eng. Lawrence Pario the Unra head of bridges said in a separate interview that they are going to construct an Arch -bridge which he said is not only durable but beautiful.

Constructed in early 1950s, the old Ssezibwa bridge is now dilapidated and only being used by light vehicles after it developed cracks and some sections caved last year.