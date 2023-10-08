Unra bans heavy trucks from using dilapidated  Ssezibwa Bridge

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has blocked heavy vehicles from using the 70-year-old dilapidated Ssezibwa Bridge along the Kalagi-Kayunga Road.

This was after the bridge located at the border between the districts of Kayunga and Mukono developed cracks while a section on the Kayunga side caved in, posing a risk to road users, especially motorists.

In a October 7 public notice by Unra management “to all road users”, the agency noted that it had identified major surface defects on the bridge necessitating major changes in the current traffic flow at the Ssezibwa section.

“The bridge will be limited to one lane and accessible to lighter vehicles,” the notice reads in part.

Built in 1953 by the colonial government, the bridge has never had any major renovations apart from being painted.

Currently, some of the bridge’s guardrails have broken down while the deck has developed cracks.

In the notice Unra advised traffic from Jinja to use the Kampala-Jinja Road (72km) or alternatively use the Njeru-Kisoga-Mukono Road (64km).

Additionally, Unra said heavy trucks from Kayunga heading to Kampala shall use the Kyampisi –Namataba Road (51km).

While the traffic from Luweero heading to Kayunga, shall use the Kalagi-Mukono –Namataba-Kyampisi –Kayunga.