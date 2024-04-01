UPDF deputy commander air force, Brig Gen Kigundu dies in bathroom

The Deputy Commander of Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Air Force, Brig Gen Stephen Kigundu has died, the armed force announced Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) inform the public of the untimely demise of Brigadier General Stephen Kigundu, the Deputy Commander of UPDF Air Force which occurred in the evening of today (March 31,2024) at his official residence in Entebbe, ”the statement signed by Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, reads in part.



According to UPDF, Brig Gen Kigundu was well all day until Sunday evening when he died in his bathroom.



“The UPDF fraternity and Uganda Peoples Defence Air Force will miss Brig General Kigundu at this time when his services are most needed to continue strengthening our Air Force capabilities. Our condolences go to the General’s family, UPDFAF fraternity and the entire UPDF.May the Soul of the fallen Brig Gen Stephen Rest in Eternal Peace,” the statement reads.



A senior police officer who didn’t want to be named in the story to speak freely told this publication on Sunday night that they received information from Katabi Air Force Barracks under Entebbe Division that Brigag Gen Kigundu had been electrocuted.



“It's true brother. It is alleged that he was bathing and a water heater fell on him and got electrocuted. Joint teams have been dispatched to process the scene,” the source said.