UPDF investigates retired soldier over land in Kalungu

The Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) is investigating a retired officer, Rtd Maj. Nuwe Chepak who is bickering with residents over land boundaries at Bukula Village, Kalungu District.

Residents accuse Maj Chepak of alleged torture and trespassing on their land.

According to Mr John Ssegawa , the chairperson of Bukula Village, Maj. Chepak and his armed security guards have on several occasions beaten up residents near his farm and removed barbed wire fence from their land.

''All residents at this village are living in fear due to intimidation from Maj Nuwe and his armed soldiers,'' Mr Ssegawa said in an interview on Wednesday

“Cases have been reported to police and to the RDC's office , but nothing has been done to rescue us,” he added

He claims that Maj Chepak has on several occasions warned him against siding with residents who bought land next to his farm.

Capt. Ibrahim Ssekitto, the spokesperson of Armoured Brigade Barrack- Kasijjagirwa, said they have received numerous complaints from residents of Bubula Village about the misconduct of Rtd Maj. Chepak and his guards.

''We got information about a retired major Nuwe Chepak who is bickering with residents neigbouring his farm at Bukula Village, residents say the soldiers he moves with uproot the fence around other people’s farms to change the boundaries. All these complaints have been forwarded to the UPDF top bosses for thorough investigation,” he said on August 30.

Mr Samson Kwezira, one of the affected residents, told the Monitor that he bought 300acres of land on Plot-15, Block 65 at Bukula Village, but Maj. Chepak and his armed soldiers have continued to destroy the fence he erected around the land.

''I bought that piece of land from Hassan Hashaka and his wife Mariam Hashaka and they gave me a land title. I later hired surveyors who planted mark stones on all the boundaries, but I don't know why that man [Maj Chepak] wants to grab part of my land,” he said.

Mr Joseph Mayanja, the manager on Kwezira's farm claimed that early this month [ August], he was beaten up by soldiers in army uniform in presence of Maj Chepak .

“I sustained wounds on the head, arm and on the left leg as I was trying to stop the soldiers from destroying the fence around the farm,” Mr Mayanja said.

Kalungu Resident District Commissioner, Mr Paddy Kayondo ,said he is aware of the conflict between residents and the retired mayor .

“We are yet to convene a security meeting to discuss the matter. We will later hold a village meeting with the conflicting parties,'' he said.

Speaking to Monitor, UPDF spokesperson , Brig Gen. Felix Kulayigye said no soldier is above the law and asked police to arrest Maj. Chepak.

''Am told that Maj Chepak hired private security armed men at his farm, but he is not supposed to use them to intimidate and torture residents. If it is true, police should arrest him together with his guards .Our army does not tolerate indiscipline,” he said

In a telephone interview, Maj Chepak said he has no intention of grabbing his neighbours’ land.

''For me, I have been in that area as a landlord for more than 20 years and those who are complaining, are doing so because they want to get sympathy,'' he said.