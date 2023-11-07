US, UK warn citizens against attending Nyege Nyege in new terror alerts

The United States of America and the United Kingdom diplomatic missions have issued terror alerts warning their citizens against travelling to Jinja City, Uganda’s wildlife national parks and/or avoid crowded places.

The warnings come days to the start of Nyege Nyege, a four-day festival which attracts thousands of foreign and local tourists, among other revellers to Jinja City.

Religious leaders, some law makers and moralists in Uganda are often opposed to the event describing it as an immoral event, an allegation the organisers dismiss.

The latest warning by the UK High Commission issued Tuesday said their nationals should only travel to Jinja City if they have essential journeys.

“The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) advises against all but essential travel to Jinja Town. There is a growing terror threat in Uganda, including targeting of foreigners. Avoid large gatherings, including large scale worship, and music and cultural festivals in Uganda,” the statement reads in part.

On October 17, British citizen, David Barlow, his South African wife, Emmaretia Geyer and Eric Alyai, their Ugandan tour guide were shot dead by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The UK government issued an alert thereafter advising their nationals from visiting wildlife centres in western Uganda.

The US Mission in Uganda alert issued on Monday said their nationals should keep away from public gatherings in the East African nation.

“Due to increased terrorist activity, U.S. Embassy Kampala recommends that individuals exercise an elevated degree of caution and reconsider attendance at upcoming large public gatherings, such as large-scale worship services and music and cultural festivals in Kampala and Jinja,” the US alert reads in part. “Additionally, be mindful when visiting locations where people tend to gather such as hotels, malls, and marketplaces.”

On Monday, the police spokesman Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala that there are no known direct terror threats against the country “as of now”.

Nyege Nyege festival is slated to start this Thursday in Jinja City.

In the same alerts, UK and the US also cautioned their nationals of the new homosexuality laws in Uganda that couldallegedly be used to target some of them.